Scott Peterson’s Sister-In-Law Says New Evidence Proves He Is Innocent Of Murdering Pregnant Wife Laci

Is there a chance that Scott Peterson could be set free? His sister-in-law certainly seems to think so based on evidence she claims has been “ignored” all this time.

To recap, the 48-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner, in 2002. He was sentenced to death in 2004. According to People, his sentence was then overturned in 2020 by the Supreme Court due to alleged errors made in the jury selection that “undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase.” His defense team claims that the trial was flawed since one of the jurors lied about being a victim of domestic abuse during the selection process.

Related: Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Unrecognizable After Prescription Drug Arrest

Peterson, who has maintained his innocence for years, is now serving life in prison without parole. But there is a possibility that could change if a hearing on Wednesday decides to provide him with a new trial. If that happens, Janey Peterson especially hopes that a certain piece of evidence will eventually win back his freedom. In an interview with Today, the 53-year-old, who is married to Scott’s brother, claimed that Laci was not murdered on Christmas Eve 2002 but was killed later:

“There’s evidence that was completely ignored that shows Laci was alive after [Scott] left for the day.”

During the murder trial, prosecutors argued that Scott murdered his wife inside their home around Christmas Eve and dumped her remains from his boat into the San Francisco Bay, where they resurfaced several months later. Meanwhile, his defense claimed that on the morning Laci went missing, she caught a group of men who were robbing her neighbors’ house. They reportedly were cleared by a police investigation for having any involvement in the case. The burglar theory was actually used in Scott’s trial but was ultimately rejected by the court. However, Janey told Today she still thinks they killed the expectant mother and framed Scott by disposing of her body where he was fishing that day:

“If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you’re gonna do it.”

Inneresting. Seems a bit far-fetched, to be honest!

There is also the fact that Amber Frey, who had a months-long affair with Scott, testified against her former lover, saying she was unaware he had been married at the time, and that he had said his wife had died. Janey told the publication:

“There’s nothing I can say to justify or explain that statement, but also, there was no evidence that he had anything to do with what happened to Laci.”

She also expressed that just because he was a cheater, that doesn’t make her brother-in-law a killer:

“I don’t think you can take that leap.”

We will have to wait and see the results of the virtual hearing on Wednesday to see what happens next in the criminal case. In the meantime, what do YOU think of this alleged evidence Janey brought up? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via ABC News/YouTube, Today]