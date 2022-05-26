SeaWorld San Diego Gave Us MAGIC! Swimming With The Dolphins! | Perez Hilton & Mia Hilton

Mia’s first time at SeaWorld San Diego will be a highlight of her life forever! Getting the opportunity to swim with two dolphins and spend so much time with them is one the coolest things we have ever done! And sharing that with our daughter made it even more special!! There was also some rides and some letdowns and lots of eating! We did IHOP before and Red Lobster after! What a day! Watch!

