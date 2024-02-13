Handsy! Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco PDA Out Of Control In RACY New Pic!

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself!

On Instagram Monday the Single Soon songstress decided to show off her adorable relationship with Benny Blanco again — and this time things got SPICY! In a carousel of photos, the loved-up couple are all over each other and can’t seem to get enough.

The first pic is innocent enough, with the 35-year-old record producer standing in a kitchen prepping some food while Selly G leans against him and hugs from behind. The second pic is where things get wild, though, with a sensual snap of the 31-year-old sitting in her beau’s lap while he presses his lips to her shoulder and cops a cheeky feel on her chest! Whew!

The third pic shows Selena kneeling in front of her man while he’s looking at something on his phone, and she’s seemingly trying to get his attention by sticking her tongue out. The fourth and final pic of the post is a candid snap of the couple snuggling while their friends act silly in the background. In the caption of the carousel, the Lose You To Love Me singer wrote:

“My bes fwend”

And if that wasn’t cute enough, Benny quickly jumped into the comments to respond:

“das my bes fwen”

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

SO cute!!

It’s so nice to see Selena so happy! We absolutely love these two! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]