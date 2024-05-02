Oh Dear Lord, Selena Gomez! She & Benny Blanco Are SO DIRTY!! LOOK!

Selena Gomez celebrated her boyfriend’s book release in such a naughty way! Ha!

In case you weren’t aware, record producer and amateur chef Benny Blanco released a cookbook titled Open Wide on Tuesday! The new author’s debut book boasts life-changing lessons about cooking, enjoying yourself, and throwing amazing dinner parties — that he learned all about after he “got a George Foreman Grill” and it “changed my life forever” according to the book’s website. LOLz!

A big moment for the 36-year-old without a doubt, and his leading lady decided to celebrate in a risqué photoshoot on Instagram! For his release party, Benny had a special cake made in the exact shape of his book — right down to his cover photo. Selly took it upon herself to lean down over the cake get the first taste! And where did she stick her tongue? Only in her man’s crotch! Right in front of all the flashing cameras, too! OMG!

Related: Benny Reveals Moment He Knew He Was ‘In Love’ With Selena!

The Love On singer wrote in the caption of the cheeky post:

“So proud of @itsbennyblanco – Open Wide is out now!!”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

LOLz!!

We love to see good banter going on between these two, especially considering how in love they seem to be! Of course, this isn’t the first time they’ve gotten a little NSFW on their timelines — if you remember THOSE pictures that broke the internet after the Golden Globes…

What do U think about Selena’s post, Perezcious readers? Will U be getting Benny’s book? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram/Nicky Nelson/WENN]