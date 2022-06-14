Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment About 'Tough Breakup' -- & Why It Made Her A Better Person!

Selena Gomez is BACK!

The 29-year-old pop superstar has been through some challenging events in her very high-profile past. From public breakups with the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, to a kidney transplant and a lupus diagnosis, and a very raw look into some of her recent mental health struggles, the girl has been THROUGH IT. But it sounds like she’s come out on the other side better for it — and stronger!

The Come & Get It singer opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a new, rare interview about her personal life this week. Speaking candidly about some of her past struggles, including the breakups from The Weeknd and the Biebs, Gomez got real about how far she’s come over the past several years in the public eye.

She didn’t call out anybody by name, but the Lose You To Love Me songstress did have this to say about “a really tough breakup” and the aftermath of it, and her health issues, on her white-hot career:

“I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen? And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in.”

Of course, Perezcious readers will readily recall how life challenged Selena over the last few years across all fronts.

But she’s taking the glass-half-full approach and moving forward! She shared her hopeful attitude about everything now that she’s gotten through the worst of it:

“But, being on the other side of it, I have to be honest, it’s actually been really good for me. It allowed me to develop a character where I don’t tolerate any sort of nonsense or disrespect in any way, and I’m really proud of how I came out of it.”

Interestingly, she’s even become thankful for some of the adversities she’s faced in the past.

The Texas-born former child star explained how she has gratitude for coming to the place she finds herself today:

“It was necessary for me to walk through those things. I had a lot of soul-searching to do. By all means I don’t have life figured out, but I do know that during that time I was learning so much about myself.”

Love that!

And as she nears her milestone 30th birthday, which will come around next month, the A-lister is cutting things down to what really matters in her life:

“I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff. I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore.”

Sounds like she’s about to get on a good streak with only more happiness and meaning to come. We love to see it!

On another note, the Only Murders in the Building star is actually looking up to her two veteran co-stars — Martin Short and Steve Martin — to set the standard for her potential future love interests!

Selena explained her new take on dating:

“Being around two adult gentlemen — because that’s what they are, they are very sweet and kind and hilarious and inappropriate sometimes and it’s the best — I just learned so much. And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I’ve been alive, and they are the kindest people.”

Very interesting, indeed!

