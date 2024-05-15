Selena Gomez Shares New Pics From Wizards Of Waverly Place Sequel! LOOK!

Selena Gomez is officially back on Waverly Place!

As we’ve been following, it was announced earlier this year that Selly G would be teaming up with her former co-star David Henrie to bring back the lives of Alex and Justin Russo from their Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. And now we’re getting a first look!

In the upcoming series dubbed Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Rare Beauty founder shared some pics from set featuring new castmates Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, and Max Matenko. The first one included a “family photo” of the whole cast sitting around a table in a new kitchen from the show. And it was followed by a snap that’s sure to excite longtime Wizards fans! Selena and David are back in their original Russo Lair — which was where they went to practice magic in the OG series. If you’ll recall, it was in the freezer of their fam’s sub shop!

Related: Benny Blanco Wants Marriage & Kids With Selena — But Maybe Not In That Order!

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Exciting!!

It’s so cool to see everyone back where it all started! Will U be watching the new series, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Disney Channel/YouTube/Nicky Nelson/WENN]