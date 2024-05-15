Hailey Bieber Just Shared A TON Of New Baby Bump Photos! LOOK!

Now that the cat’s outta the bag, Hailey Bieber is continuing to show off her pregnancy!

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber’s wife took to Instagram with a carousel of new snapshots, many of which highlighted her growing baby bump! She coyly referenced the pregnancy in her caption, writing:

“the past few weeks have been “

As you can see, she added a ton of emojis, including a chick hatching out of an egg, a white heart, a sleeping face, sunsets, pink flowers, and a face holding back tears. Aw!

In the pics, Hailey highlighted some of her Rhode products. But most notably, she also let her uncovered belly bump take center stage in most of the pics. Ch-ch-check it out!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple announced the baby news last week. Judging by several clues online, fans are convinced that they’re expecting a little girl, but no official word yet from the soon-to-be parents. Whatever the case may be, Hailey’s clearly loving this! And we’re so excited to finally get a peek into her pregnancy experience!

