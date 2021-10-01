Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Granted Full Custody Of Kids As Ex-Husband Remains Missing

Bittersweet.

Amanza Smith is officially a single momma. According to documents obtained by E! News, the Selling Sunset star was granted sole legal and physical custody of her daughter Noah and son Braker on Wednesday. The court docs also stated that Amanza’s ex-husband Ralph Brown did not appear in court for the hearing and indeed has not been involved in the case for two years.

This legal decision comes after the Netflix personality first filed for custody in June, following the disappearance of her ex-husband in November 2019. Heartbreakingly, the former NFL star and his family haven’t reached out to the kids since his disappearance either. Truly so sad…

Amanza reflected on the news, telling the outlet:

“I’m relieved that this long process is over, it’s been incredibly hard on me and especially the children.”

The victory is also a stark reminder of what their family suddenly lost, she continued:

“We will never be ‘over’ the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three.”

A representative for the reality TV star from Jane Owen PR also added that this “incredibly difficult process was sadly necessary.” We’re glad this family will be able to move forward but know the pain and trauma of this usual loss must be so difficult for them all.

