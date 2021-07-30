Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Is 'Elated' Ex Jason Oppenheim & Bestie Chrishell Stause Are Dating!

Most people would be uncomfortable with their bestie dating their ex, but Mary Fitzgerald is downright ecstatic!

The Selling Sunset star spoke to People on Thursday about the news of her former boyfriend — and current boss — Jason Oppenheim — dating her best friend and colleague Chrishell Stause. Surprisingly, she made it clear she’s shipping the new romance as hard as anyone else.

The real estate agent, who married husband Romain Bonnet in fall 2019, said:

“I couldn’t be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I’m over the moon that they’re together and make each other so happy. Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I’m elated!”

As fans know, Fitzgerald and the Oppenheim Group co-founder dated on and off before the hit Netflix show started. They even lived together and adopted two dogs — Zelda and Niko — who can now be seen with the rest of the cast at the real estate brokerage firm’s offices.

The 40-year-old real estate agent said that although she and Jason ended up being better off as friends, she sees a future for him and Stause, sharing:

“I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he’s now ready to commit. They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship.”

When she says she’s good friends with Jason, Mary really means it. They’re such good pals, in fact, the reality star said she’s been “very protective” of her boss over the past several years.

Thankfully, she very much approves of his romance with Chrishell — which, for the record, she said she totally saw coming. She shared:

“Jason is one of my longest and best friends. We know each other too well for him to be able to hide something like this from me. I could just tell he was different around Chrishell… Although I’ve been very protective and not always approving of other women he’s brought around over the last decade, I 100 percent approve of their relationship and immediately gave them both my full support and love.”

And, no, she doesn’t think this new relationship will be impacting the Oppenheim Group dynamic. Mary said when asked if she thinks it will be an issue in the office:

“I don’t think so. Not for most of us, anyway. I would secretly be a little excited if I could finally pass the ‘Mary gets favored’ baton to someone else… All joking aside, there is and won’t be favoritism inside the brokerage.”

Mary went on to note that dating a coworker is a little different in their case because everyone at the office are independent contractors, adding:

“Most of us are all very close and consider each other family, so it will bring us closer together if anything.”

