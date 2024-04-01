Reason For Divorce?! Selling Sunset's Chelsea Is 'Devastated' Because She Thinks Her Husband Cheated!

Chelsea Lazkani broke things off with her husband Jeff Lazkani because he allegedly cheated!

According to an Us Weekly source with intel on the Selling Sunset star’s divorce, the real estate agent’s shock filing last week was actually a long time in coming. They explained on Friday:

“Chelsea believes Jeff was unfaithful in their marriage and that is why she filed for divorce. The divorce has been looming for weeks now and she decided to abruptly file. She is completely devastated right now and is especially upset for her the sake of their children.”

Oof. The couple — who met in 2015 — shares a son Maddox, 5, and a daughter Melia, 3, so calling it quits was no easy decision.

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Christine Quinn ‘Felt Unsafe’ For Months In ‘Toxic’ Marriage

Apparently, the 31-year-old believed the infidelity “had been going on for months” before she finally filed. However, she was waiting until she had more proof, which she seemingly got. The confidant continued:

“She had suspected the cheating for a while and wanted to catch him in the act before filing. She finally had enough and decided to file this week, but it was a long time coming. She is still in the house with their kids. She wants him to stay out of the house, and they are not on speaking terms.”

Jeez. Sucks to see another marriage come to an end thanks to rumored cheating! As Perezcious readers know, the Netflix personality filed for divorce on Wednesday of last week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. It’s inneresting that she didn’t blame the cheating scandal if that was the true catalyst. Hmm…

Perhaps she’s just trying to avoid as much drama as possible?! Chelsea seemed to suggest she wants to move forward amicably, as indicated by the fact she requested joint physical and legal custody of the kids and asked for spousal support (but she didn’t ask the court to terminate her ex’s right to request alimony). Hopefully, they get through this smoothly for the kids’ sake. The Selling Sunset franchise already has one super complicated possible divorce on its hands right now! They certainly don’t need another!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & Chelsea Lazkani/Instagram]