Carrie Spotted Kissing ANOTHER MAN On Set Of Sex And The City Reboot -- What About Mr. Big?!

What is happening here?!

If old school Sex and The City shippers weren’t already freaking out about their happily ever after being ruined, they probably should be now! On Wednesday, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted making out with a mysterious new man on the set of And Just Like That…!

In photos captured this week, SJP was seen at the stoop of Carrie’s New York City apartment kissing actor Jon Tenney, whose specific role in the series has yet to be revealed. And, well, the kiss was pretty steamy…. Check it out (below)!

See why Mr. Big (aka Chris Noth) should be concerned now?? That does not look like some fling or even an unwanted peck. The hopeless romantic is literally leaning into the smooch!

Unfortunately for fans of Carrie and Big, there’s more cause for concern, too. Big’s ex Natasha (played by Bridget Moynahan) is also set to make an appearance on the HBO Max show, and of course John Corbett already spilled that Aidan is back for “quite a few” episodes. Uh, oh! Could there be a bunch of new love triangles headed our way??

We already knew [spoiler alert!] that Carrie’s love life could be up in the air based on leaked scripts, but after seeing how smitten they looked in the teaser trailer and knowing they shot a romantic scene in Paris, it seemed like these two were destined to work it out. Now? Not so sure about that…

Check out a few more pics of the potential new couple (below)!

And… in new outfits at another location. A second date??

Reactions?? Spill them in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]