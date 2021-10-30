And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Says She Was ‘Yelled At’ By Fans Who Thought She Was 'Replacing Samantha'

It is no secret that Sex and the City fans are passionate about their beloved characters! So when Nicole Ari Parker joined the cast of the HBO Max revival And Just Like That, shortly after it was revealed that Kim Cattrall would not return to reprise her iconic role, it came as no surprise that some viewers had some pretty strong reactions to her casting.

However, the 51-year-old actress wants to make one thing clear: she is not replacing Samantha Jones! In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parker shared:

“When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at.”

Yeesh! While some fans had less than favorable responses to the news, the Empire alum noted that there has been a ton of positivity, too. She explained:

“I’ve also been attacked with love. I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

As you know, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis have all signed on to continue their character’s journeys in the reboot, set to premiere in December. The new 10-episode series reportedly will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” OG cast members also reprising their roles Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, Bridget Moynahan, the late Willie Garson, and John Corbett.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Brown Sugar star shared that she and newcomers Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman characters represent “four women of color who are fully realized women with full lives.” Yess!!! Although Nicole couldn’t share too many other details, she promises the show is going to be “great,” saying:

“It’s so secretive and I have to be so careful. It’s going great. Just the clothes, the clothes alone are amazing.”

Oh yeah — and that “everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful.” Good to know!

Since we’re getting close to the premiere, are you getting excited for the revival? Are you going to miss seeing Kim Cattrall on the screen? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

