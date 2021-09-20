Carrie & Mr. Big Share A Steamy Smooch In First Look At Sex And The City Revival -- WATCH!

And Just Like That… is coming SO soon!!

Sex and the City fans have been hit with some pretty major spoilers over the summer while photographers caught the cast of the revival filming the new show in the Big Apple, but now, HBO Max has released an official first look at the series!

Following Sunday night’s Emmys, the streamer released a teaser that features all three leading ladies looking fashionable AF waving to someone off-camera. (Missing is, of course, Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones.) The clip then cuts to an intimate moment between Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth’s characters Carrie and Mr. Big in the kitchen — and yes, they’re looking totally in love, cuddling and kissing (which is a lot to wrap one’s mind around if you’ve been keeping up with the potential spoilers).

To see what we’re talking about, ch-ch-check out the mini-trailer for yourself (below, 24 seconds in).

OMG!! Our interest is piqued. What does this mean for this cute couple?! Share your theories in the comments (below)!

[Image via HBO Max/YouTube]