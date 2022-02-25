Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together For The First Time Since Supposed Breakup!

Public praise… breakfast dates… are these two ACTUALLY broken up, or what?

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers after his whole vaccine misinformation meltdown. Stories started cropping up about how they have very different political opinions. And sure enough, sources soon confirmed that they had split because they were just too different. But then the NFL star started showing lots of love to his (ex?) fiancée, and suddenly we had to wonder if the breakup was real after all.

And now we have some new evidence to submit: the couple was spotted spending time together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. An insider told E! News:

“They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together.”

The source noted that the pair didn’t “hang out too long.”

However, the very same day they were seen out and about in LA, the quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. And in one segment of his interview, it sounded a lot like Shailene was giggling in the background.

Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley? pic.twitter.com/01PMSpf5CR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 22, 2022

(“It’s the TV”??? Why would he have the TV on during an interview?!)

In that same interview, the Green Bay Packers player gushed about the actress (AKA “Shai”). He shared:

“I was also telling Shai, I’ve been with you for two seasons and won two MVPs. Like, that’s not a coincidence either and I mean that. … When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus.”

The 38-year-old went on:

“I know for me, it’s been great to the last two seasons to have that stability at home, and I think about the other wives of my teammates who are just rock stars. When things are good in your personal life… it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think for the little things in life.”

The “other wives”?! We mean…

Elsewhere, he said of the Big Little Lies star:

“She’s just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind. I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable. I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life and when you meet your person, life just changes … You’re never the same because you know you can’t be.”

Seriously, does this sound like a breakup to you? He’s referring to her as “his person”!

Perhaps Aaron and Shailene decided to take a step back and call off the engagement… but we suspect this romance may not be over after all.

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Pat McAfee Show/NBC/YouTube]