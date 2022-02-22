Aaron Rodgers Posts Cryptic Quote About Love Following Shailene Woodley Split

Aaron Rodgers is speaking out about love following his split from star Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers‘ star quarterback took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, choosing to post a screenshot of a tweet from author and motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus that appeared to be a direct reference to the football star’s love life in the immediate aftermath of his newly single status.

In the initial tweet re-shared by the 38-year-old NFL star, the Own The Day, Own Your Life author wrote this key quote before sharing an inspiration passage (below):

“The rarest gift you can give, is Love.”

He then followed it up with the good stuff, sharing this (below):

“I Love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven. I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way.”

Very self-affirming and heartwarming!

Marcus closed it with his some more of his own personal commentary on the matter, concluding like this:

“Give this gift to yourself first.”

Well, all right! Sounds nice.

As you can see (below) via a screenshot of Rodgers’ IG Stories, he was clearly moved by the motivational content, adding his own edit — a couple of strategically-placed red heart emojis — to top it all off:

Wow!

Optimistic, and hopeful, and soulful. Definitely not bitter or jaded or cynical like you might expect from somebody who just went through a breakup. So, good for Aaron, we suppose?

Of course, we recently reported on some of the behind-the-scenes workings that led to Rodgers’ split from Woodley. Late last week, an insider alleged that the pair “had their differences” within the relationship, and those differences became more pronounced over time:

“They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work. They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning, but the more they got to know each other, they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

That source further alleged that Aaron still has football on the mind, with apparent plans to continue to solidify his stellar on-field reputation — even at the expense of his relationship:

“He was focusing more on the sport than on future plans with Shailene.”

OK then!

Maybe sharing inspirational quotes like this means Aaron is becoming a little more open to love alongside football as part of his future plans?

What do U think of Aaron’s IG inspiration here, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

