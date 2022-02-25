Kanye West Steps Out With That Kim Kardashian Lookalike AGAIN -- And The Pics Are Wild!

Kanye West is stepping out with the woman who appears to be his newest (very familiar) focal point — again!

The 44-year-old rapper was spotted with Instagram model and influencer Chaney Jones on Thursday. Per reports, they strolled around Miami in the middle of the day together and grabbed some lunch when the mood struck.

It’s interesting to see, because Chaney was rocking a head-to-toe black body suit in the pics, first pulled by TMZ, while also wearing sunglasses and what appeared to be a black pair of Yeezys along with a black purse to accessorize. The look is pretty obviously similar to one that Kim Kardashian has rocked several times — even just the feel of the whole thing gives off major Kim K vibes!

Just saying! And we’re not the only ones who think so! You can check out the pics of Ye’s outing with Chaney for yourself HERE!

Of course, that now marks the second time this pair has been spotted together in the last few days, heightening the interest in whatever Yeezy’s got going on with Chaney. As we previously reported earlier this week, Jones joined the Chicago native for his Donda 2 album listening party at LoanDepot Park in the city of Miami, too. To that event, Chaney rocked an identical pair of sunglasses to one Kim sported at a prior Donda event last year, as well as a body suit similar to a style Kim has been seen in several times.

And as TMZ notes even further, Chaney opted to scrap the long hair look in these most recent snaps, instead rocking a tight bun “just like the one Kim’s been wearing in Milan this week” for Milan Fashion Week. Ooookay!

Along with the outing on Thursday, Chaney herself took to IG to post some new content that looked very much like something we’d see from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, as well. Opting for some fun in the sun, Chaney shared a selfie video to her IG Stories which was absurdly reminiscent to the SKIMS mogul’s style (below):

We’re not the only ones who have picked up on this, either! Here are just a few of the MANY reactions to this bizarre situation from fans and followers on Twitter (below):

“When you order a replica of your ex wife on Wish.com…” “ok this is getting out of hand now lmaaoo” “Ok this s**t getting really weird” “Omg! I misread the headline and thought it was Kim and him out for lunch. I had so many questions but I have only one now… WTF?” “Even a blind person can see what he’s up to with this poor woman; who I hope getting paid very well for this whatever it is.” “I hope Kanye is going to be okay. Pain from a relationship not working out the way you want, can sometimes be very difficult to work out, especially when the world is watching.”

