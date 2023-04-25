Shanna Moakler Has THOUGHTS After Fan Suggests She Should Date Scott Disick For Revenge!

It’s not exactly a secret that Shanna Moakler doesn’t care for Kourtney Kardashian.

Heck, just in the last few days we’ve been covering the former Playboy model’s most recent comments on the Poosh founder and her “f**king weird” marriage to Shanna’s ex-husband Travis Barker.

Plus, we know the 48-year-old former pageant queen has been thrown by how much Kourt seems to post pics of Shanna’s two kids — 19-year-old son Landon Barker and 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker — on social media. So could Moakler now be plotting her own romantic revenge??

Late last week, the Rhode Island-born star took to Instagram with a sexy selfie. It alone wasn’t newsworthy or anything. As you can see (below), it was simply a nice shot of the mom of three — and she even added some inspo in the caption:

Cool!

But the real news story here actually just went down in the comments!!

On Sunday, a follower popped up under the pic and joked that Shanna should pursue a romantic relationship with Kourt’s ex and baby-daddy-times-three Scott Disick:

“I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things but I’m a petty betch soooo”

That would be petty, wouldn’t it??

Shanna quickly turned down the idea — but not for the reasons you might expect!! Instead of saying she wasn’t into him or whatever, the model-slash-reality star star quipped that she couldn’t do it because he’s “still under contract.” And she also added some commentary about Lord Disick’s bubbly personality:

“I think he’s still under contract and I’m to [sic] old and taken, however I think he’s a really good guy!”

Very interesting…

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

So what do we have there?! The “contract” quip is a pretty funny conspiracy theory about Kris Jenner‘s supposed stranglehold over Scott and all the rest of the Kardashians cast members’ personal lives amid the fam’s Hulu run.

But the “really good guy” capper is an intriguing tip-off! Could there be something there one day?! That definitely would make KarJenner family functions even more awkward than they already are…

As for Scott, we know he’s got plenty on his mind right now. The Talentless founder has been trying to keep busy amid ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie‘s lavish wedding in the south of France. Then again, insiders in recent days have commented about how the real estate developer is “soul searching” after Sofia’s nuptials and hoping to find his own forever love one day. Guess you just never know…

