Shanna Moakler Roasts Ex Travis Barker's 'F**king Weird' Marriage To Kourtney Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler doesn’t care for her ex-husband’s relationship with his new wife — especially now that it’s been brought back to the forefront with a Hulu wedding special!

Of course, we’re talking about Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker here. His ex-pageant queen ex-wife popped up on a podcast this week and took aim at the drummer’s marriage to Kourtney Kardashian in light of Kravis‘ Til Death Do Us Part special now streaming on the entertainment service.

Moakler made her comments Wednesday on Rachel Uchitel‘s Miss Understood podcast. While the duo was discussing love and life, Uchitel asked the former Miss USA queen about her thoughts on Travis and Kourtney. Shanna called the pairing “absolutely disgusting,” and added:

“I just think the whole thing is so f**king weird.”

Uh-oh!

But she quickly backtracked — um, a little bit. For one, the 48-year-old claimed to Uchitel that she wasn’t “bitter” or “jealous,” despite saying all these things about Travis and Kourtney:

“I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”

Uh-huh. Sure. Totally…

But then, the pageant pro got a little bit more conciliatory. At one point, she did admit Travis is a “great dad.” And then she added this comment:

“I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird.”

Interestingly, per Page Six, the initial interview with Uchitel dropped on Wednesday. But then it was pulled from podcast platforms with certain segments “edited out” and quietly “replaced with a more toned-down version.”

At least one of those initial interview comments that got scrapped took aim at how much Shanna feels Travis has changed since they were together more than a decade ago:

“I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore. We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don’t even know him.”

And in another one, Moakler admitted she only has a few more months left to deal with it. Of course, the ex-couple has two children — 19-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama — and with their daughter set to turn 18 later this year, that’ll be it for co-parenting.

Shanna explained:

“We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day.”

Well that’s not very nice!

Remember, Shanna popped up in the news on Wednesday of this week after slamming the Poosh founder on Instagram for posting “more of my kids then [sic] her own.”

