Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie Edwards Gets Cryptic Following Ryan’s Sentencing: 'It's Not Over'

Mackenzie Edwards is doing a bit of reflection.

The 26-year-old is trying to stay “thankful” amid all the recent legal drama with her estranged husband Ryan Edwards. Monday, she took to Instagram to cryptically give a bit of insight into her train of thought through it all, sharing a few faith-fueled quotes to her Story:

“Sometimes God holds you back until the road is safe and clear to continue. Be thankful! What is meant for you won’t pass you by.”

She shared in a follow up:

“Those tears you shed in secret were not in vain. God knows what you’ve been through. It’s not over. Just watch how He restores what you thought was wasted!”

Poor girl. She’s been through so much at such a young age! That’s probably why she feels like she’s been held back and that she’s “wasted” time and energy. Just a couple months ago she told cops who were investigating her baby daddy that she learned about his “severe substance abuse issues” just one day “after we got married.” Ugh, imagine that!

The mother of two followed up her first two IG Story quotes with a third, which read:

“adulthood is wanting to cry for 4 days straight but not having the time.”

She added, “Lol relatable.”

We can only imagine! Things are probably SO stressful with her right now, not only with all the legal drama, but now being a single mother of two young kids. We feel for her!

This, of course, all comes after Ryan was sentenced to one year in prison last week in addition to being ordered to “wear a GPS monitor,” to “complete a rehab treatment,” and to avoid all “contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court,” after he pleaded guilty to harassing the Teen Mom OG star.

During the highly publicized court appearance, the judge asserted to Ryan, “I’m trying to save your life,” after citing how the reality star literally DIED earlier this month from a drug overdose, in addition to being arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, violating parole, and DUI.

At the time, Mackenzie was in the audience, telling a reporter for The US Sun in regard to Ryan’s sentencing, “It’s a start.” She added, “he’s an addict,” and is seemingly looking forward to his next court appearance, noting:

“There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he’ll get more.”

Poor girl! She deserves so much more love and respect. Hopefully with time she will get it. Reactions to her cryptic quotes, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments down below!

