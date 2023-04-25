Here's How Scott Disick Kept Himself Busy During Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie’s Wedding Weekend...

Scott Disick kept himself occupied while his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie tied the knot with her new husband this past weekend!

As we’ve been reporting, Sofia enjoyed her nuptials with now-hubby Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony held in the south of France. After saying “I do” back on Saturday, the two partied away the rest of the weekend with family and friends. And back on the home front, Sofia’s ex kept trying to ignore it all?!

The 39-year-old reality TV star popped up over the weekend to hang out in El Lay. While Sofia was walking down the aisle and then enjoying the newly-married life, Scott was… having brunch!

On Saturday, according to eyewitnesses, the Kardashians star was seen casually-dressed and walking around at the Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel. He was there to have bunch, per an eagle-eyed fan who spotted him at the high-end venue. No word on who he was with, but Scott kept things low key by opting for a flannel shirt and a ball cap and sunglasses that hid much of his face. (You can see a snap of Scott’s dressed-down brunch look HERE.)

Of course, this follows on the heels of our reporting days ago on Lord Disick’s state of mind right now. In that piece covering his outlook about another ex of his tying the knot so suddenly, we noted how Scott is “soul searching” through it all. An insider explained how the dad of three has been handling things while watching both Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian move on to their forever loves in recent months:

“Scott can’t help but notice that two of the exes he was closest to are now either married or getting married. Although Scott was known as a partier for a long time, all he really wants is to settle down and have a family of his own.”

That source from our report late last week continued, too, by insisting Scott is ready to put his bachelor days behind him:

“He does see himself getting married and committing to a life partner at some point. He’s been doing a lot of soul searching lately because he feels like he lost two of the most important women in his life. It’s been tough, but he’s feeling optimistic that the right person for him will come along.”

We truly hope that happens for Scott. He deserves love, too!

We thought for a while that he might have found it in Rod Stewart‘s daughter Kimberly. However, we haven’t heard reports on them since the end of last summer, so who knows.

What we do know is that it’s increasingly difficult for the Talentless founder to be around Kourt and her new husband Travis Barker for family functions. Not great! Here’s hoping Scott finds whatever it is he’s looking for out there. It’s a crazy dating world, y’all.

Sending love and light!!

