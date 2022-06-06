Is Shanna Moakler Getting Shady Again After Playing Nice With Kravis For A While??

At it again…

Shanna Moakler took to Instagram on Sunday to publish a new selfie for her fans. But the former Playboy model didn’t just show off her pretty face! She also used the IG opening to drop a snarky line that many people are now interpreting to be a possible direct call-out of Kourtney Kardashian‘s lovely relationship with Shanna’s ex-husband Travis Barker!

Related: Shanna Moakler Just Got MAJOR COIN For Her Old Engagement Ring From Travis!

The 47-year-old model posted the sexy selfie with an apparent half-smirk at the tail-end of the weekend, and stunned in the photo with lined lips and eyes, long lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow. But it’s what she wrote along with the pic that is really drawing some attention!

The mom of three stated (below):

“A b**ch would literally have to iron my skin for me to be pressed.”

Oh! Really?!?! Sooooo is Kourt ironing your skin now, or what, Shanna?? Just asking! Ha!!

Ch-ch-check out Moakler’s new snap (below):

Pretty! And potentially pretty shady!

Down in the comments, dozens of IG users immediately picked up on the controversially-charged caption:

“The shade but I felt that she does to [sic] much !!!” “Way hotter than his new wife” “The caption Queen” “So much beauty, Kourtney can not hold a candle to you.”

That last one… ouch! Why compare like that?! But honestly, not everybody was feeling the Kravis connection! Some IG users were a little more skeptical about whether this had anything to do with the Blink-182 drummer and his new wife at all:

“Why does everybody think this is about Travis? Why can’t a person have other f**king problems in life other than an ex husband from 15 years ago?” “I don’t understand this caption. Plus, why are ppl thinking she is shading her ex or Kourtney??” “Ppl need to quit tryna start drama when there isn’t any.”

TBH, that’s fair! Shanna could certainly be talking about some other situation altogether. But she’s definitely shading SOMEBODY! LOLz!

Related: How Caitlyn Jenner Feels About Not Being Invited To Kravis’ Italy Wedding!

While the Rhode Island native didn’t reveal who or what her latest IG post was about, she did take to her IG Stories on Sunday to deliver another little nugget of wisdom, as well. And this one was decidedly more optimistic!

Ch-ch-check out Shanna’s ode to “the magic of beginnings” down (below)!

Interesting!

Could this message be more directed at something going on in her life related to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau?? Maybe she’s seeking new beginnings with someone else so she doesn’t have to focus on Rondeau’s “communal d**k” any more?! Just wondering!

What do U make of Shanna’s shady message, Perezcious readers?? There’s definitely some sassy attitude there. But is it directed at Kravis?! Or nah??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Travis Barker/Shanna Moakler/Instagram]