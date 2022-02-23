Shaq's Generous Blessing To This Massive Family Will Bring You To Tears!

Shaquille O’Neal just did the kindest thing for a family of (almost) 12!

Karissa Collins runs the popular Instagram account The Collins Kids, dedicated to her and her nine children — Anissa, 12, Andrae, 10, Annistan, 9, Anjalie, 8, Andersyn, 6, Aynjel, 5, Ansyr, 4, Anchor, 2, Anthym, 1, and one on the way.

Raising that many may be a blessing, but it’s also A LOT! The mommy influencer revealed on Tuesday that Shaq helped out a bit by treating them to multiple life-changing gifts this week! Hardly able to process what had happened, the mother shared with followers:

“Today Shaq @shaq blessed us like never before. Like literally no words. Last night we had a surprise visit from Shaq. He took us to dinner as a family at Babe’s Chicken. It was so much fun to just hang out and eat dinner with him.”

All of that would have been amazing enough, but the NBA star had an even more jaw-dropping surprise in store. Or, we should probably say, surprises!!

The YouTuber, who originally connected with Shaq via IG, continued:

“And then today!! He started the day off by taking us to the Mercedes dealership to get us a new family 15 passenger van.”

A CAR?! He bought them a car??? She continued:

“We were outgrowing our 12 passenger van and the air conditioning wasn’t always working the greatest and so this is such an outrageous blessing. They didn’t have any in stock and so we got to customize and order a van that should be here in July.”

That’s incredible!! What a HUGE gift to give such a large family! The sports analyst then took the group out for dinner again, and spread kindness to many people in the restaurant. The post continued:

“He then took us to dinner at Rainforest Café where he paid for another tables entire meal not knowing that they were from out of state and here on missions. And then he tipped our waitress $1000 after her car broke down today.”

We cannot believe we’re saying this, but that’s not all!

Shaq decided that the Collins family could use another blessing when he learned about Karissa’s husband Mandrae Collins‘ truck, she added:

“And then when he saw my husband’s truck that has been without air-conditioning and heat for a while he took us to a Ford dealership and blessed us with another truck.”

That is truly so, so thoughtful. And it sounds like the 49-year-old did all of that just because he wanted to — he hasn’t even posted about it! No credit is needed for him. We LOVE that.

Above all, Karissa seemed so overjoyed that the former Los Angeles Lakers star spent such quality time with her little ones! She concluded:

“He also spent time encouraging us and loving on our children and speaking life into our family. I am completely lost for words. Somebody wake me up because I must be dreaming. Thank you @shaq times a million times!!! You have been such a blessing to us in so many ways.”

Ch-ch-check out some photos of the family’s unforgettable day (below)!

Adorable!! This is one of the most heartwarming stories we have heard lately. Major props to Shaq for surprising them like that! Reactions??

