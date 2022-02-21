Tom Holland Sets The Record Straight On Purchasing A House With Zendaya In London!

Spider-Man and MJ haven’t found a new home just yet.

Late last month, rumors that IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya bought a house in London began to circulate online after a few outlets reported that the lovers were ready to settle down across the pond. Mirror even claimed they had picked up the keys to their six-bedroom mansion complete with a movie theater, gym, and man cave. All just miles from where the actor grew up, too!

Sounds almost too good to be true, right?! Well, there’s a reason for that: the reports were totally fake!

The Uncharted lead appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to debunk the reports last week, revealing:

“I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn’t buy a new house!”

Taking it all in good fun, the 25-year-old then teased:

“I was like, ‘Wow! What a surprise! I wonder when I’ll get the keys.””

Ryan Seacrest wasn’t ready to let the possibility of the duo moving in together fade so fast, so he asked if there was a reason why the rumors had started in the first place. Had the Marvel stars visited a house together, perhaps? Sadly, nope! The Brit didn’t hesitate to say:

“I don’t know! I honestly don’t know.”

LOLz!! Watch Tom chat about the gossip in a clip (below)!

