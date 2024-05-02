Shaq Spends HOW MUCH On Pedicures?!

Shaq likes his toenails sparkly and colorful — and he pays the big bucks to achieve the look!

During a recent episode of his Big Podcast, the retired NBA star answered a question about how much pedicures for his size 22s. And the number will blow your mind! He revealed:

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink, I know they’re ugly, and I like to paint them.”

OMG! $1,000! We know his toenails must be pretty busted after years of playing basketball, but that’s a LOT of money! But good on him! He’s certainly got the funds for it!

He then told the story of how he began painting his toenails:

“True story, one time I had a toenail that was torn off and I wasn’t going to play in the game and my mom was like, ‘Baby, why are you not playing in the game?’ And I was like, ‘I tore my toenail.’”

He went on:

“And so she did something, and then she put, like, some red polish on the thing, and I had 40 [points] that game. So I was like, you know what, I’mm just going to start painting my toenails.”

HA! So pretty toenails are Shaq’s lucky charm?!

He added he gets “sparkles and designs and all that stuff” to “make it look pretty.”

See an example (below):

HA! Would YOU give Shaq a pedicure for $1,000? Let us know down in the comments and listen to his full podcast episode (below):

