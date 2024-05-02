Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off Nose Job, Calls BF Ken Urker Her 'Soulmate', & Shares BIG Relationship Update!

Everything is looking up for Gypsy Rose Blanchard these days!

The 32-year-old walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday before a For Your Consideration event meant to promote her upcoming Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup — and she showed off her new nose job in the process! The Munchausen by proxy victim rocked a red blazer while also giving fans a good look at her new blonde transformation (above)!

Despite the big night for her, she told ET on the red carpet that it wasn’t “date night” as her boyfriend Ken Urker did not travel with her. But they ARE about to start living closer to each other — proving she’s diving all in on this new romance! She spilled the tea:

“He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana. … He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me.”

Wow! That’s big!

But just because they are taking steps to be closer to each other this quickly after rekindling things (remember, they were previously engaged in 2019), that does NOT mean they’re rushing into a marriage. Gypsy, who is in the process of getting divorced from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson, explained:

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection. Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store. You know, I know that I’m going through a difficult time right now, and so I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

She added:

“I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate. But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy.”

He’s “ALWAYS” been her “soulmate”?! Yeesh!! Poor Ryan really never stood a chance, did he? As for what the future holds for these two new lovebirds, the reality star mused:

“We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”

Cute! She’s got enough on her plate as she adjusts to living in the real world again. Taking it slow sounds smart! Elsewhere in the chat, the convicted murderer told the outlet that fans can expect to see a “very transparent” look at her life post-prison in her new show, too. She elaborated:

“I put it all on the table, I put my whole life for viewers to see who I am as an individual, my true self.”

She’s already starting to get more open with followers again, too! After a break from social media, the My Time To Stand author also returned to TikTok with a splash! Gypsy posted several glam videos of her getting ready for the event as well as some clips of herself at the beach. Ch-ch-check it out!

@alexisoakleyy Glammed the queen @Gypsy Rose Blanchard !! gypsyrose gypsyroseblanchard makeup makeupartist grwm ♬ original sound – Call Her Daddy

And there are even more HERE!

Gypsy told ET she “is feeling very empowered and confident” in this new chapter of her life. And it’s pretty obvious from those videos! Hopefully, she stays on this positive trajectory with all the controversy and change in her life. Right?! Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

