Sharon Osbourne Says She’d NEVER Go Back To The Talk Because 'CBS Sucks Big Time D**K' -- And Addresses Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension!

Oh damn!

Time hasn’t simmered Sharon Osbourne’s red hot anger toward CBS after she was publicly axed from The Talk last year!

TMZ caught up with Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday outside of Erewhon Market in El Lay and the British TV personality didn’t hold back her thoughts on Whoopi Goldberg’s latest controversy over on The View and whether or not she’d return to The Talk.

As Perezcious readers know, Goldberg was temporarily removed from the ABC series for two weeks earlier this month after making ignorant comments about the Holocaust. Many felt like the punishment was too little, but others thought it would have been better to keep the co-host on the show to educate her — along with the show’s audience — about why her comments were so misguided and harmful. Either way, it was pretty obvious that Whoopi got a waaaay lighter sentence than Sharon for similar daytime drama.

As we’ve reported, the MTV alum was fired after defending her friend Piers Morgan’s opinions on Meghan Markle’s discussion of mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The whole thing turned into a fiasco when Sharon then struck up an argument with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Osborne was quickly accused of being a racist for her “panicked response” on the show, but more allegations of racism, homophobia, and bullying piled up in the headlines afterward. All that proved too much for the network to handle and they quickly fired the star. So, it’s hard to believe she’d want to come back after all that, but what did she have to say for herself?

When a TMZ photographer asked the 69-year-old whether or not she “should get [her] job back” after “everything that happened with Whoopi Goldberg,” she said:

“No. I would never go back to that show again ever. No. Cause CBS sucks big time d**k.”

Well, then! There ya have it!

Interestingly, when asked if she thought it was “fair” that she got fired, Osbourne had an unusually calm response, saying:

“Hey, listen, it happened. I don’t care. I honestly don’t care. It’s not like I need it.”

Judging from her previous accounts of the incident, she really cared when it happened! But, hey, we suppose time has given her the peace that she needed to move on and not look back.

Speaking off, it sounds like The Osbournes alum has something up her sleeve because she had a very dramatic answer when the photog suggested she might be “retiring.” She yelled:

“F**k no!”

Hah! Ozzy didn’t say much during the exchange, and given his health issues, that’s not much of a surprise. But his wife seemed hopeful that he is doing better. We’re certainly wishing him well!

Ch-ch-check out Sharon’s noteworthy responses (below)!

