Scott Disick Is ‘Always Popping In And Out’ Of Sofia Richie’s Life — See The Latest Evidence!

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are no longer together, but that apparently will not stop the latter from keeping tabs on his ex!

As you’re likely aware, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended his on again, off again relationship with the 15-years-younger model for good this summer, but eagle-eyed fans noticed Scott has been showing his ex-girlfriend some extra love on Instagram lately!

On Monday, Sofia uploaded a new pic from her weekend spent celebrating Rosh Hashanah, better known as the start of the Jewish New Year. Showing off her stylish and chic ensemble, she captioned the photo:

“Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit”

See her serving quite a look (below)!

Gurl, you don’t need an excuse to look that good! Just a runway!

Although Lord Disick no longer follows her on the ‘gram, he clearly is still checking in on her; he spotted the post and left a friendly little message in the comments section, writing:

“Shanah tovah umetukah”

FYI, that translates to “have a good year” in Hebrew, which is totally an appropriate thing to say to someone observing the holiday. Appropriate except for the fact this is his recent ex-girlfriend and it felt like the dust had finally settled on that old romance before Scott decided to act all flirty *ahem* cordial again. This doesn’t exactly feel like a clean break, so what gives?

Several fans expressed their disapproval for Scott’s move by directly replying to his comment:

“at this point. This is disgusting ” “noooo I was really hoping u were back with ur BM ❤️” “leave her alone!” “I thought you two broke up??”

An insider speaking to Us Weekly explained that awkward social media moments like this are likely to continue happening because the Talentless creator has always been this way with Sofia! The source divulged:

“Scott and Sofia’s most recent breakup was definitely serious, and they were done. But Scott is always popping in and out of Sofia’s life.”

So, they’re saying it’s totally normal for Scott to behave like a clingy ex from time to time and its no big deal? Gotcha.

We mean, he did spark reconciliation rumors with baby momma Kourtney Kardashian by leaving flirty comments on her page shortly after the split from Richie. This might just be the sort of thing he’s into? Never quite giving up on any relationship? Just keeping everyone hanging??

We have to say, it might be in his best interest to focus on himself and his family, which happened to be one of the main reasons why things ended with Lionel Richie‘s daughter in the first place. Seriously, just move on!

Sources close to Sofia have said she isn’t focused on the split anymore, either. So, maybe save the pleasantries and just keep it pushing?

Perezcious readers, what’s your take on Scott’s moves lately? Do U think it’s toxic of him to keep dipping in and out of his ex’s life like this? Or is he really just being civil? Let us know what YOU think (below) in the comments!

