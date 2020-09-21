Giuliana Rancic & Vivica A. Fox BOTH Skip Emmys Pre-Show After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The show must go on!

As if this year’s Emmys weren’t already different enough, the E! virtual red carpet pre-show had to undergo two last-minute changes after Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox BOTH tested positive for coronavirus.

The longtime E! host and the actress were set to work on the pre-show on Sunday evening, but it was quickly announced that neither would be appearing after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, Brad Goreski and Nina Parker took their places.

Unfortunately for Giuliana, her husband Bill Rancic and their 8-year-old son Duke Rancic have also tested positive, she revealed in a video shared to her Instagram account:

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal‘s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

She continued:

“As far as my health, I’m doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

And as for Fox, she announced her diagnosis through a statement via Goreski:

“I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home.” The message continued (below):

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I’m sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight’s nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!”

We’re wishing everyone a speedy recovery!

Hopefully this serves as another reminder for people to stay socially distanced with masks on, while those who are positive for the virus stay home and isolate alone.

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]