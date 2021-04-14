Sharon Osbourne Didn't Watch The Talk Return? Y'all Buying This??

In case you missed it, Monday marked the much-anticipated return of The Talk, which had gone on hiatus for a full month following a discussion of racism getting a little too heated.

Sheryl Underwood took center stage, saying she felt like she had PTSD from the trauma of her friend and colleague Sharon Osbourne — who left the show during the break — lashing out at her.

Well, if you were hoping for Sharon’s great rebuttal to Sheryl’s version of events, you’re going to be disappointed. According to TMZ, the famous rock and roll wife didn’t even bother to watch!

Sources close to the America’s Got Talent judge told the outlet she was “otherwise engaged” when Monday’s return episode aired. Um… that’s not really how TV works anymore, though. There’s DVR, streaming, Twitter highlights. It’s not like she had to be available at that exact one-hour window. Heck, here it is on YouTube!

This is sounding less like an explanation for her not watching and more like a Mariah Carey-level dismissal. “Oh was that on Monday? I was otherwise engaged.” Sharon also had Piers Morgan, the subject of the discussion that got all this started in the first place, to respond for her. And he was NOT pulling any punches either, calling Sheryl a “shameless fraud” for invoking PTSD and calling the whole endeavor “a crock of s**t.”

Innerestingly TMZ‘s sources also confirmed Sharon and Sheryl have not spoken since the daytime dust-up, something both parties have been pretty open about. The difference, of course, is that Sharon claimed to have reached out and apologized, making the attempt to get a dialogue going again. When Sheryl claimed she hadn’t heard from her former co-host at all, Sharon leaked her own texts, which read:

“Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don’t want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you. I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind sided attack. You know me. You know how I’ve always had your back. We’ve outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we’ve always been a team and had each other’s backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always – Sharon.”

“Hi Sheryl. I know you’re taking space and I don’t want to disrespect that. I’m just reaching out because I want you [to] know I’m thinking about you. If you are willing, can we talk before Wednesday? Big kiss.”

“Sheryl I am thinking about you. Hope you are well. Sending my love.”

Surprisingly, Sheryl DID admit on the show to lying about Sharon not having tried to reach out to her to apologize, confirming those texts the Osbournes matriarch shared were all too real. However, she said, she thought she had to ignore them because of the internal investigation CBS was conducting.

Is that excuse something Sharon would be better off having watched? What do YOU think??

