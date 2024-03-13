Sharon Stone Reveals Co-Star She Was Told To Sleep With -- And He’s PISSED!

Sharon Stone appears to have upset one of her former co-stars…

You may remember in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice the 66-year-old actress revealed a producer pressured her to have sex with a co-star to improve his on-camera performance and chemistry with her in the film. Ugh!!! However, she didn’t name the guy who made the disturbing suggestion or the actor. Until now. And it seems to have hit a nerve with the co-star involved!

During an appearance on the Louis Theroux Podcast Tuesday, Sharon revealed the late producer Robert Evans had been the one to tell her to sleep with her co-star Billy Baldwin while they worked on the 1993 thriller Sliver. The Casino star recalled she was called into Robert’s office one day when she was supposed to have been on set. During the impromptu meeting, that is when he requested she help with Billy’s acting in the movie… by having sex with him:

“He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set. And he’s running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better. And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem.”

According to Sharon, he argued that sleeping with Billy would mean they would “have chemistry on screen” and thus “save the movie.” However, Robert didn’t blame the brother of Alec Baldwin for the issues with the film. He claimed it was her fault for being “so uptight.” What the f**k?! She continued:

“And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress, who could just f**k him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight a**.”

Sharon alleged Robert “wouldn’t listen to the list of actors that I suggested for the part” – despite actor approval in her contract – and pushed for Billy. Naturally, she was frustrated since she didn’t have this awful experience on the set of Basic Instinct with her co-star Michael Douglas:

“I didn’t have to f**k Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to f**k people’ business.”

In her memoir, Sharon noted she shut down the producer’s request. However, her co-star went on to allegedly “make a few haphazard passes” at her afterward, which she believed was pushed by Robert. So inappropriate all around. Following the podcast, Billy addressed the accusations made by Sharon. And as we mentioned, he was NOT happy about his dirty laundry being aired out! The 61-year-old actor wrote on X (Twitter) on Tuesday:

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ???”

Billy claimed he has “so much dirt on her it would make her head spin” — but he’s “kept quiet” about it for years. However, he seems to be ready to drop these secrets to the world! And even threatened to write a book about the alleged “disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales” he has about Sharon:

“I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Whoa. What?! See the post (below):

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

This situation is getting messy…

What are YOUR thoughts on this feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

