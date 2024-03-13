Serena Williams Shares Heartwarming Pic Of Daughter Olympia Caring For Her Younger Sister! Look!

Serena Williams‘ kids are already thick as thieves!

Daughter Adira may only be seven months old, but her nearly-7-year-old sister Olympia is already very closely bonded with the infant! And the sports superstar’s latest Instagram photo proves it!!

Related: Serena Williams Puts Her Own Breast Milk On Sunburns! WHAT?!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old tennis legend took to IG to share a snap of Olympia helping out with baby girl Adira with a big smile plastered across her face! Big sis was carrying little sis in her arms as the photo was being snapped, and everybody involved seemed SO happy! Jokingly, Serena noted how Olympia was “hard at work” filling in for momma:

“Big sister hard at work with baby sis”

Ch-ch-check out the photo for yourself (below):

Awww!

And as if that weren’t fun enough on its own, Serena’s husband Alexis Ohanian popped up in the comments to make a meme-worthy reference:

“Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.”

Ha!! Iconic, indeed!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Serena Williams/Instagram/Instagram]