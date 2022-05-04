She Pooped Herself On Stage!

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel or CLICK HERE to listen NOW! This week: Is Meghan Markle over? Amber Heard is losing the Johny Depp trial! The Kardashian-Jenner takeover of the Met Gala! Nicki Minaj being… gross! The Dave Chappelle concert craziness! Cardi B needs to go away! Amanda Bynes unwell. Madonna‘s latest disappointment! And an interview with gay icon and comic genius Margaret Cho! CLICK HERE to hear The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker at PerezPodcast.com
May 04, 2022 13:39pm PDT
Categories
- Amanda Bynes
- Amber Heard
- Cardi B
- Johnny Depp
- Kendall & Kylie Jenner
- Kendall Jenner
- Khloe Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Kris Jenner
- KUWTK
- Kylie Jenner
- Madonna
- Margaret Cho
- Meghan Markle
- Met Gala
- Nicki Minaj
- PerezTV
- Personally Perez
- Royals Royce
- The Kardashians on Hulu
- The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast