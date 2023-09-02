90210's Shenae Grimes Blasts Comments Saying She's 'Aged Terribly'

Shenae Grimes is clapping back at the haters!

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, the 90210 alum got real about commenters saying she’s “aged terribly. At just 33, the actress is setting the record straight when it comes to aging and beauty standards online and in the entertainment industry. She stated boldly in her video:

“I want to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman on here over the age of 30 and she doesn’t look a little bit like this. She’s more than likely had something injected into her face.”

Wow! Powerful!

The Degrassi star went on in the lengthy video to explain she’s not shaming anyone who wants to get Botox, cosmetic work, or anything of the sort done — but she believes there’s an important distinction that needs to be made:

“We’ve actually started to believe that that’s what you can look like without injecting anything into your face. Ain’t no shame in the Botox game, but at the very least can we be a little bit more transparent about it? Because there are people looking at others on the internet thinking, ‘What the f**k is wrong with me? Why do I look so old?’ Or people on the internet, like yours truly, getting comments about how poorly I’ve aged.”

With being a teen star who’s now in her 30s, she said she often gets comments saying she “aged terribly” when she posts a “nostalgic clip” of her younger self. She wrote in the caption of the video:

““She aged terribly” …is something I’ve heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor. Thing is…I’m just… aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!”

Tell ’em!

The Toronto native went on to add she’s been thinking about getting a “boob job” herself, and she thinks everyone should “do what makes you feel your best”:

“One of the internet’s best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way. While I think we’re all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you’re inundated with images of seemingly effortless “perfection” every day. I’m 100% for a bit of Botox or filler or whatever it is you choose to do to feel confident in your skin. How you feel about yourself is so important and I am a cheerleader for doing whatever makes you feel your best! Lord knows, I’ve been debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children.”

But the Date With Love star also believes the internet’s skewed perception of aging should be more “transparent”:

“That said, I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever before. I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends.”

At the end of her post, the mom of two who is married to English rocker Josh Beech, thanked the women who bring that “transparency” and reminded everyone to be “a hell of a lot kinder”:

“In a world that tells you you look like s**t if you don’t chemically/surgically alter your face/body and shames you for being “fake” while glorifying your appearance when you do… it’s tough out there, man. THANK YOU to the women who bring transparency to this topic, as terrifying as it is because of the harsh judgement that comes with it any which way! Let’s all try and be a little more up front and a hell of a lot kinder please!!!”

See her full post (below):

Shenae makes a lot of great points here! It’s just absurd anyone would think she’s aged badly, she’s absolutely stunning! Miserable people just hate to see a woman killing it…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

