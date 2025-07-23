Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Nikki Garcia Claps Back When Asked If She ‘Ever’ Sees Her Son After Artem Chigvintsev Divorce! Scheana Shay Reveals Massive List Of Hollywood Hookups -- Way More Than Just John Mayer! Will Poulter's Model Ex-Girlfriend Says He Broke Up With Her On WhatsApp -- After Three Years Of Dating AND Getting Close With Her Son!! NEW Astronomer CEO Addresses Andy Byron’s Coldplay Affair Scandal & Resignation! Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why Dating Is Off The Table For Her! Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Fave Positions With HOT Male Dancers! Owww Oww! Aaron Phypers Sent Letter To Denise Richards’ Family & Friends Urging Intervention -- Claims She Has Serious Addiction Problem! Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'Sad' To See Ex Brad Pitt Marry Jennifer Aniston Chris Martin Playfully Warns Coldplay Fans About Cameras In First Concert Since Astronomer CEO Affair Was Exposed! Morgan Wallen Tells Fans They’re ‘Safe’ With Their ‘Side Chick’ At His Concert After Coldplay Affair Debacle! The Spicy Bedroom Act Gwyneth Paltrow Allegedly ‘Loved’ Doing With Ben Affleck Revealed! Tommy Lee Confirms He & Brittany Furlan Are Back Together After Wild Ronnie Radke Catfishing Scandal!

Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs DROPS Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf -- See Their Statement About The Mysterious Settlement!

Shia LaBeouf Settles Abuse Lawsuit With FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs are moving on.

FKA, real name Tahliah Barnett, sued her ex-boyfriend back in December 2020, accusing him of “relentless” sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. And the allegations to come out of the legal battle were disturbing — everything from him knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease to her being so afraid he would shoot her because he slept near a loaded gun… Oh, and he murdered stray dogs to get into the right mindset for a movie. Seriously messed up stuff.

The former couple were set to head to trial in September. However, FKA is dropping her lawsuit! She’s surprisingly agreed to settle with him out of court!

Related: Why Blake Lively ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Seen Out’ Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle…

According to People, the 37-year-old singer filed to dismiss the suit in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on Friday, but the request was entered days later on Monday. And she did so with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile. Per court records, the scheduled trial also was “Vacated by Court.”

FKA and Shia told People in a joint statement through their respective attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Shawn Holley, that they agreed to this in order to move on, saying:

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Unfortunately, we may never know what Shia and FKA agree upon. But let’s hope she receives — at the very least — decent financial compensation for everything she allegedly went through…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 22, 2025 17:30pm PDT

Share This