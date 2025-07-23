FKA Twigs DROPS Lawsuit Against Shia LaBeouf -- See Their Statement About The Mysterious Settlement!

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs are moving on.

FKA, real name Tahliah Barnett, sued her ex-boyfriend back in December 2020, accusing him of “relentless” sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. And the allegations to come out of the legal battle were disturbing — everything from him knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease to her being so afraid he would shoot her because he slept near a loaded gun… Oh, and he murdered stray dogs to get into the right mindset for a movie. Seriously messed up stuff.

The former couple were set to head to trial in September. However, FKA is dropping her lawsuit! She’s surprisingly agreed to settle with him out of court!

According to People, the 37-year-old singer filed to dismiss the suit in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on Friday, but the request was entered days later on Monday. And she did so with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile. Per court records, the scheduled trial also was “Vacated by Court.”

FKA and Shia told People in a joint statement through their respective attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Shawn Holley, that they agreed to this in order to move on, saying:

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Unfortunately, we may never know what Shia and FKA agree upon. But let’s hope she receives — at the very least — decent financial compensation for everything she allegedly went through…

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]