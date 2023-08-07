Watch Shia LeBeouf Reunite With Holes Cast 20 Years Later!

Shia LeBeouf is taking a trip back to Camp Green Lake for a Holes reunion 20 years on! TWENTY!!! Can you believe it??

Khleo Thomas, who you may know better as Zero from the 2003 Disney hit, got the cast back together for a reunion two decades after the film was released in theaters. Last week, the 34-year-old actor hosted the event at the Autry Museum of the American West in El Lay. He invited Shia, who played Stanley, as well as Jon Voight, (Mr. Sir), Byron Cotton (Armpit), and Miguel Castro (Magnet). Director Andrew Davis and author Louis Sachar were also in attendance.

In the video, Shia and Khleo caught up with each other — and were soon joined by other cast and crew members for a long-awaited chat. The cast all stood together for photos, signed posters, and later in the video even did a Q&A for fans who had lots of burning questions for them. Khleo even opened up about what it was like to portray the young and soft-spoken Zero, as many of the other characters were more rambunctious throughout the movie.

And, of course, they had a special screening of Holes for attendees to rewatch! Talk about a nostalgia trip!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Can U believe it’s been 20 YEARS since we saw Stanley and Zero on the big screen? Time truly flies!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Khleo Thomas/Walt Disney Pictures/YouTube]