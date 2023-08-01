Jersey Shore's Sammi 'Sweetheart' Responds To Seeing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro For First Time In 11 Years!

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is reminiscing on the Jersey Shore reunion!

As fans saw in the trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s new season, Sammi has indeed returned to the show, shocking her former castmates Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and of course Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. While on a vacation in the mountains, the Shore family had a huge surprise when they heard the 36-year-old would be back for the full new season!

In case you need a refresher, you can see THAT clip (below):

But what was it like for Sammi to make her big return? Well, it wasn’t as drama-filled as she expected, that’s for sure!

Related: Snooki SLAMS Nasty Trolls Over Social Media Weight Shaming!

While speaking to People on Monday, she dished she actually “missed” being on the show “for so long” and now that she’s “happy” in her life, she decided to return — but that didn’t help her apprehension to face her former co-stars after so long:

“It was very nerve-racking. It’s definitely overwhelming because I haven’t talked to anybody in a really long time. I haven’t seen anybody in 10 years or however long it was. It’s like, ‘Are these people going to be the same? Are they different? How did they grow?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know them anymore. They don’t know me. How is it going to be?’”

She said nothing major happened between herself and the group, they just “went their own ways”:

“It’s hard when people are continuing on a show that you no longer are a part of. I definitely stayed in touch after deciding not to come back in the beginning, and then we just lost touch for years. That was a sad part.”

Luckily for Sammi, it wasn’t as hard as she thought it’d be! She said everyone was just as she remembered them:

“They just have kids and babies, but they’re all still the same.”

Sweet!

One person she definitely didn’t keep in touch with, though, was Ronnie. She admitted she hadn’t seen or spoken to him in over a decade before now:

“I probably wouldn’t have came back if I knew he was still on the show, honestly.”

Ouch! While Ronnie had also taken time away from being a regular on the show, he makes his own return in the upcoming season, which is sure to be interesting!

Now, though, Sammi has a “loving” and “very supportive” relationship with Justin May, who she “absolutely” adores:

“He’s familiar with everybody just from seeing them way back when, so he knew who I was. It’s kind of funny how things work out. I just love him so much.”

And Ron is just “just some guy I dated in my 20s at this point.” But she still “wishes him the best”, as she told PageSix on Monday:

“I’m kind of, like, moved on from that vibe. Yeah. You know what I mean? Like that vibe. So I kind of do my own thing and, like, keep it at that … A lot of people forget I dated him when I was in my younger 20s. I’m 36, I dated multiple people after him, I’ve gone through life, so yeah, it’s just like a co-worker at this point.”

Sammi told People she wouldn’t change a single thing about her past, though:

“It’s nice to look at the good old days having fun at the Jersey Shore. I wouldn’t want it to change. It’s a part of my life. It’s surreal.”

Plus, she dished to Variety she’s over the infamous “Note” drama, too!:

“I’m definitely at a point where I can laugh at it and make a joke out of it. I feel like the note will forever be by my side. I kind of have no choice! It’s funny now. A lot of people, I feel like, go through the whole cheating thing, especially in your 20s. Mine just so happened to be on TV. I went through it all with friendships, cheating, bad relationships. So it’s just kind of funny now to look back and be like, ‘What a crazy time in my life.'”

It’s awesome to hear Sammi is returning to the show with such a positive mindset and such maturity! It really seems like she’s been able to let go of a lot of the old drama and move on for the better. We can’t wait to see how season six pans out! You can catch it Thursday night, August 3, on MTV!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jersey Shore/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]