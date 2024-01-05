Actor Christian Oliver Killed In Plane Crash Along With His 2 Young Daughters

This is so, so awful. Actor Christian Oliver, who starred in the films Speed Racer and Valkyrie, was killed along with his two daughters when their plane crashed into the ocean off a Caribbean island.

According to a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on Facebook, the small single-engine aircraft was heading to St. Lucia from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm on Thursday. But when the plane took off shortly after noon, tragedy struck. The statement continued:

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

Unfortunately, no one on the plane made it. Four bodies were recovered from the wreckage and later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner. The three passengers aboard the aircraft were identified as the 51-year-old actor, whose real name is Christian Klepser, and his two daughters, 12-year-old Annik Klepser and 10-year-old Madita Klepser. The pilot and owner of the aircraft was identified as Robert Sachs.

The authorities noted that their remains have since been transported to the Kingstown Mortuary to conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death. An investigation into the crash continues at this time. What a heartbreaking situation.

Just days before the crash, Oliver even posted a picture from the Caribbean vacation, expressing his excitement for the new year:

“Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 here we come!”

Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We cannot imagine what they must be going through following this tragedy.

