Sinéad O’Connor Hospitalized After Posting Suicidal Tweets Just 1 Week After Her Son’s Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sinéad O’Connor was hospitalized after posting some concerning tweets in which she threatened to take her own life, just one week after the sudden passing of her son Shane.

On Thursday morning, the 55-year-old singer worried fans after writing in a since-deleted message on Twitter that she “decided to follow my son,” who was found dead on January 7, two days after he went missing from a treatment facility in Dublin. She wrote:

“There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone. I’ve destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to know me.”

However, she later apologized for her alarming messages and reassured fans that she was seeking help in a follow-up tweet:

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

The Nothing Compares 2 U artist further expressed regret for worrying Tulsa, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency, and her followers, saying:

“I’m sorry for what I tweeted yesterday. I’m very upset. My son was the love of my life. I am sorry I’ve upset tusla and just about every other human being on earth also. I am ruined without my son. I am sorry I’ve upset anyone. I’m a twat.”

Sinéad revealed the heartbreaking news of her 17-year-old child’s death last week, after begging for his safe return when he vanished from the Tallaght University Hospital in Ireland. At the time, he was placed on suicide watch following “two severe suicide attempts.” The mom expressed on social media when the news broke:

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

She shared Shane with musician DÓnal Lunny.

Sinéad has long been candid about her mental health struggles over the years, previously telling People in May 2021 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder. In 2015, she spent some time in psychiatric facilities after being “triggered” by a radical hysterectomy and posting cries for help on social media. The songwriter recalled of that time:

“I was mental. But I don’t regret those ’embarrassing’ videos. I’m quite proud, in a weird way, that I was that open … The nature of a singer is to be emotionally honest. I’ve always been pretty open. And I have no regrets.”

We are keeping Sinéad in our thoughts right now.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via WENN]