Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Message Following Split From Kody

Meri Brown is getting cryptic after her split from Kody Brown.

After the reality star revealed she and her polygamous husband had ended their 32-year-long relationship in a preview of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special this week, Meri is taking to Instagram to subtly share how she’s holding up.

In a Wednesday post, the 51-year-old wrote:

“Not all is always as it seems. Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we’ve created, or what we want to believe. It’s not always about what you’re looking at but also where you’re looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths. Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides.”

Hmm… What story is she trying to give another side to??

The TLC star shared a photo of her holding what looks like a diary with the words, “There’s so much more to the story” hovering over, leading many fans to believe she may be teasing a tell-all memoir. See her full post (below):

In addition to the post, Meri also uploaded a quote to her IG story, which read:

“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

Um… that’s not exactly true. There are objective facts… But we’ll let that go because it sounds like she’s gearing up to spill some PIPING HOT tea in the near future… Are you innerested, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

