Sister Wives Stars Janelle & Kody Brown Have Officially 'Separated'!

Another one bites the dust!

Kody Brown and his wife Janelle Brown have officially split! On Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, the show revealed a shocking teaser for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special. In the short teaser, the Brown family patriarch was asked to address his relationship status — and in the process, he revealed he’s lost another wife! The 53-year-old announced:

“I am separated from Janelle. And I’m divorced from Christine [Brown].”

OMG!

Janelle confirmed the breakup in her own interview, saying:

“Kody and I have separated.”

Whoa!

As Perezcious readers may know, Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993. She shares kids Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah with her new ex. Now, she’s the second of the family to go solo — following Christine who announced her shocking split in November 2021. Since then, the group has been struggling to keep it together as they navigate this new phase of their family. And it’s been complicated AF!

If Christine and Janelle’s spits aren’t proof enough, Kody’s relationship with Meri Brown is currently platonic. His other wife, Robyn Brown, will also become a point of contention in the upcoming special when Kody is asked if she’s his “favorite wife.” Yeesh!

As for Kody and Janelle, the pair have had issues all season long. In last week’s episode, Kody and Janelle reached a boiling point when the husband revealed he felt like he was “begging” Janelle to form a deeper bond with him.

While she was still trying to cling to their romance, Janelle said she knew she needed to “do everything [she] can to make this work,” but was “not even sure it’s possible to come back from where [they were].” Later in a confessional, she elaborated:

“I never thought that I would ever be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore. Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me. I don’t know.”

Issues persisted on Sunday night’s episode when the pair had a massive blowout over the real estate broker’s failure to comply with Kody’s COVID-19 safety requirements. Honestly, it sounded like she was just completely done with being told what to do, Janelle said:

“This is the same ol’ argument. I don’t need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I’m just not. I just don’t need this. In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good. I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it and I don’t need it.”

She went on to question the future of the Brown family as well, adding:

“I just think we’ve never had divides this deep. Christine has left, and that’s obviously [a] very, very big departure for what our family has looked like for many years. This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?”

Apparently not! We’re sure there’s a lot more to unpack in next week’s episode. For now, thoughts?! Are you sad to see the fam split like this?? Let us know (below).

