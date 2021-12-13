‘Been Afflay’?! Twitter Cannot Get Enough Of Snoop Dogg Mispronouncing Golden Globe Nominees' Names!

Snoop Dogg just pulled a John Travolta by mispronouncing some familiar celebrity names in some very hilarious ways during announcements of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations — and people on social media are obsessed with it!

Rocking a red cap and some shades indoors, the 50-year-old rapper emceed the reading of the nominees on Monday, and as we mentioned, he messed up a lot of the names. But one instance really took the cake! When he got to the nominations for best supporting actor in a motion picture, he revealed that Ben Affleck got nominated for his part in The Tender Bar. However, he called him “Bean Afflay” instead! Immediately realizing the mistake, Snoop quickly corrected himself and apologized to the actor:

“Ben Affleck, my fault. Sorry about that Ben.”

Ha!

But that’s not the only name he tripped over! The Scary Movie 5 actor also struggled to pronounce Belfast star Ciarán Hinds, who was nominated in the same category, by first calling him “Ca-ron” and then “Karen Hinds.” We mean, fair enough on that one? Attempting to get it together, Snoop quipped:

“Work with me now!”

Announcing the Best Director — Motion Picture noms, the Gin & Juice hitmaker changed Dune’s Denis Villeneuve to “Dennis Villain Uawver.”

LOLz!!! OK, that’s classic.

Of course, social media users could not get over the hilarious mix-ups. One tweeted:

“Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favorite director.”

Another said:

“Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck.”

Someone also commented:

“Snoop Dogg painstakingly mispronouncing the name of every nominee at the #GoldenGlobes, even Ben Affleck, is verging on performance art”

And of course, many offered their congratulations to Affleck:

“Congrats to Ben Affleck (or how to Snoop Dogg like to call him “Been Afflack”) for his Golden Globe nomination”

Take a look at some more reactions (below):

A moment of silence for the way Snoop Dogg pronounced Denis’ name????????#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/P5TpioFJnE — Sarine (@SarineBez) December 13, 2021

.@SnoopDogg’s dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot. pic.twitter.com/uRkizELhUH — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) December 13, 2021

The most hilarious part of the #GoldenGlobes nom announcement was Snoop Dogg mispronouncing Ben Affleck’s name. ???? pic.twitter.com/E9dtBLmSAt — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) December 13, 2021

Setting my ringtone to Snoop Dogg saying “Ben Affleck” #GoldenGlobes — Zach Gilbert (@zachbgilbert) December 13, 2021

While the Golden Globes kicks off award season, things are a little different this year. In May, NBC announced that the ceremony would not air on TV in 2022 due to the backlash about the lack of representation on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association board. The winners are expected to be announced instead on January 9.

So really this is the most TV coverage the awards will be getting — and it’s safe to say that Snoop was the highlight of the event! And whoever decided to have him announce the nominees deserves their own award. Reactions to the mispronunciations, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

