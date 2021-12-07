So Much Messiness!

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube or listen NOW! This week’s show is filled with topics so hot – you may get burned! GOING IN on the latest Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian drama! Some Kanye West and Kim Kardashian messiness! Meghan Markle‘s setting us back! Aaron Carter fans harassing Perez! A Demi Lovato health update! Chris Cuomo‘s firing! Alec Baldwin‘s big interview! Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan make up – or do they? And much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart Radio app or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Dec 06, 2021 16:30pm PDT
-
Categories