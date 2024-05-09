Cardi B Defends Herself For Forgetting Met Gala Dress Designer & Saying ‘They’re Asian’ 

Cardi B isn’t apologizing for her massive Met Gala flub this year!

The rapper got slammed this week after she completely blanked on the name of the designer for her giant black dress, Sensen Lii of Windowsen. In an interview she could only recall that “they’re Asian and everything.” Many called her out for the inadvertently racist comment, including Vogue’s former managing director Gilbert Cheah.

Related: Cardi Showed Up To Knicks Playoff Game With 3 Minutes Left For THIS Insane Reason!

Cheah blasted Cardi for forgetting the designer’s name and just calling him “Asian.” He said:

“For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese. The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian.’”

Now Cardi is defending herself — and calling out Gilbert. Don’t expect her to apologize for the remark, though. She’s simply full of excuses in this video! The Grammy winner said she “had a lot of things on” her mind and was “very scared” since she didn’t get to pose on a podium as she rehearsed and was rushed to the front of the line that night:

“I kind of forgot how to pronounce the designer’s name because his name is a little bit complicated… my mind was just racing. I think the former director of Vogue got offended because I said Asian designer. I said Asian designer because I know that the designer was Asian, but I wasn’t sure what nationality the designer was. And I feel like it’s offensive if I was to be like, ‘Oh, some Chinese designer. Oh, some Korean designer. Or some Vietnamese designer.’ I feel like get somebody’s nationality mixed up so I said an Asian designer. I didn’t say that to be offensive or to get your little speedos in a bunch.”

No one is upset because she didn’t say, “they’re Chinese.” The whole point is that reducing anyone to a nationality/race/etc is BAD! If you can’t remember because everything is so hectic, just say that! Or better yet, have an assistant whose whole job is to remember for you! You know that’s what you’ll be asked on the carpet!

Yeah… This was not it. Watch the non-apology video (below):

so instead of apologizing that she referred to the designer as “asian & everything” she posted this. “I had a lot of things on my mind” but cardi has already deleted the video. pic.twitter.com/urmzTCHGaj — bear (@oplivio) May 8, 2024

Reactions to her comments, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF below!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube]