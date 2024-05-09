Zayn Malik Says He's Never Been In Love -- Despite Long-Term Relationships With Gigi Hadid & Perrie Edwards!

Um, WHAT?! Zayn Malik just revealed he’s never been in love — despite two long-term relationships??

The One Direction star appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Zach Sang Show to discuss his upcoming album when the host wondered if he looks back on his life and recognizes he was “in love.” Shockingly, the 31-year-old candidly replied:

“When you ask me what is love is I think the reason that’s hard for me to answer that question is that I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point.”

Never?!? Wow!

After confirming he loves his daughter Khai, who he shares with ex Gigi Hadid, he insisted that’s a “different” kind of love, explaining:

“I’m in love with her as my child. Like, in love with somebody who is [a] complete separate entity, like they’re not my family, I have no blood with them, like I’m in love with this person, you know? I don’t know.”

The Dusk Till Dawn crooner elaborated elsewhere:

“I don’t know how you know what love is, that’s a real deep question. It’s hard, you know, I think love comes in many different forms. [Being] in love with somebody is a whole different kind of complicated — there are so many variables that go into it, but you can never really pinpoint what is love. There’s ways you can show love, you can express it. That’s our human understanding of it, but what is love, right? It’s an intangible thing. We can’t hold it in our hands, it’s not something that exists.”

Deep! But also maybe shady AF to his exes?!

As Perezcious readers know, Zayn was literally ENGAGED to Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards back in the day. They started dating in 2012 before getting engaged the next year and ultimately splitting in 2015. We would hope the I Don’t Wanna Live Forever vocalist thought he was in love when he popped the question! Otherwise, damn!

And soon after, he dated Gigi from 2015 until the romance’s dramatic end in 2021. And that relationship was so serious that they welcomed their baby girl in 2020. Again, under normal circumstances, would you do that with someone you’re not in love with?? We hope not!

All that said, earlier in the chat when talking about his song How It Feels, Zayn revealed it was a breakup track about trying “to explain to the person that you’re in love with why it is that you necessarily can’t be the best version of the partner you want to be.” So, like, he seemingly understands the concept of being in love even if he supposedly hasn’t felt it himself. Hmm…

We wonder if he’s just changed his mind about his past romances after some time and reflection OR if he truly never thought he was in love?? Hear him break this down (below) and decide for yourself:

What do YOU think of this?? Sound OFF (below)!

