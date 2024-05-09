Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Reuniting On NEW Reality TV Show Nearly 20 Years After The Simple Life!

OH. EM. GEE.

The originals are returning — together again for the first time in nearly two decades!

We’re talking about Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, stars of the iconic early reality show The Simple Life. The duo are reuniting for a brand new reality TV show! According to TMZ‘s sources, the show already has a green light, so this is a go project! Now we get why both Paris and Nicole posted this on throwback collage on Wednesday morning…

Insiders say the new program won’t be The Simple Life 2.0. No, they have something else up their sleeve. There’s no name for the show yet, but it sounds like it won’t just be following the former besties around. There’ll be some kind of gimmick — and it’s something Paris and Nicole have been developing together for months! So exciting!!!

Whatever the big idea was, it was apparently brilliant enough everyone wanted it, and a bidding war ensued. While James Corden‘s production company Fulwell 73 will produce the show, TMZ didn’t have an answer as to where it would air. We’re guessing the stars will stay tight-lipped for now, as nothing has been filmed. But when they get enough for a teaser, we imagine we’ll be hearing all about it! Say it with us, everyone…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/20th Century Fox/YouTube.]