Christine Quinn’s Estranged Husband Officially Charged With Child Abuse & Assault!

There’s been a huge update in the Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet situation!

As we previously reported, police arrested the tech entrepreneur in March on felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle at Christine during a violent “rampage.” But instead of hitting the Selling Sunset alum, the bag struck their 2-year-old son Christian Georges. Their kid was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital for further medical attention following the incident.

That wasn’t the end of the scary situation. Christian returned to the couple’s shared home when he was released from custody the following day — despite Christine getting an emergency protective order against him. Cops were called again, and he was arrested. Since then, the real estate agent has been in constant fear for her and her son’s safety. But hopefully, the latest in the case will bring her some ease.

Now the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office revealed to TMZ on Wednesday Christian was officially charged with three misdemeanors — including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order. He did avoid felony charges over the domestic violence incident. Needless to say, Christine isn’t upset over the outcome. Her attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said they’re happy with the decision from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office and feel the filing will be an important step in keeping Christine and their son safe from her now-estranged husband.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

