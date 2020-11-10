Sofia Richie 'Grew Up' With Scott Disick's New Fling Amelia Hamlin & It's 'Definitely Weird' For Her To See Them Together...

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin keep getting spotted at places up and down the California coast together, but insiders are adamant that the pair is not dating… yet.

That may or may not be true — we’ll get to that in a minute — but first, can we note how awkward this whole thing must be for Sofia Richie?! As we’re learning now, Richie and Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old daughter run in the same circles in El Lay, and to see her ex getting cozy with the younger woman has become quite a weird sight!

An insider dished as much to E! News about the warped dynamic between the 37-year-old Talentless founder, his 19-year-old possible (?!) new love interest, and his now 22-year-old ex-girlfriend. And while Sofia seems to be taking things fairly well, all things considered, this particular passage sounds awkward AF to us (below):

“Amelia and Sofia have been friendly over the years. They grew up together in L.A. and ran in similar circles. They would hang out here and there but weren’t super close.”

OK maybe they weren’t besties, but they know one another! How awkward, right? The source it’s not so chill on Sofia’s end:

“It’s definitely weird for Sofia to see Amelia going out with Scott, but has no hard feelings there. It’s awkward and it’s been brought up around Sofia’s friends, but she and Amelia don’t have a friendship so she is brushing it off. Sofia is focused on herself and her new guy and has come to terms that she and Scott are done.”

OK, then! Keep hangin’ tough, Sofia! We can’t even imagine…

Ex awkwardness aside, things continue to get more interesting for Scott and Amelia personally, too. When we reported on their weekend activities on Monday morning, we knew about a Saturday night pasta dinner with pals. But as it turns out, the unlikely pair actually enjoyed a full-day beach date up in Santa Barbara, making a whole weekend out of it!

Another insider close to Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy dished the details (below):

“Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Lune restaurant for dinner. He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone. He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He’s in a good place right now.”

Hmmm…

You know, possible girlfriend moves aside here, we really have to wonder: with three kids at home, how the f**k does Scott get away for a full weekend day to head up to Santa Barbara alongside a teenager, anyways?

Sure, we know he’s got a great co-parenting relationship with Kourtney, and we’re certain she’s keen to take as much time as she can get with Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, but the kids are increasingly at an age where they’ve got a lot of stuff going on every weekend. Is dad just, like, nowhere to be found?!

Funny enough, that same source actually noted most of Scott’s time is still spent “focused on raising” his three kids, even despite some of his playboy moves seeping out into the gossip columns:

“Scott spends the majority of his days with the kids and Kourtney. He’s always at one of the Kardashians’ houses hanging out with the family. [Other than that] he’s spending time with different girls and isn’t officially dating just one. He’s single and seeing what’s out there and meeting different people. That’s all it is with Amelia for now.”

OK then!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you buying all this talk about casual dating? Or is he really content to just play the field for a while?! Where does Kourtney fit in with all this, anyways??

Sound OFF with your take on this increasingly busy relationship situation for Lord Disick down in the comments (below)!

