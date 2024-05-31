Botox, Filler, Plastic Surgery? Sofia Vergara Reveals Everything She's Had Done -- And Future Plans!

With Sofia Vergara, what you see is what you get… Well, with maybe a tweak or two here and there!

During an interview with Allure published on Tuesday, the Modern Family actress opened up about her gorgeous and AGELESS beauty. And believe it or not, she actually HASN’T had any major plastic surgery done… Yet!

Yeah, surprisingly she’s not opposed to the idea… In fact, if she wasn’t so busy making a living off her face with acting, she says she’d already have a few under her belt! And she certainly sees nips and tucks in her future! She told the outlet:

“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I’m ready. I wish I had more downtime; I would’ve done stuff already. [But] because I’m in front of the camera, it’s not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks.”

Ha! Well, besides her bed rest for that mystery knee surgery! But while she may be a plastic surgeon virgin, the Griselda star DID admit Botox is one of her best friends. She dished:

“I’ve been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, [around] my eyes.”

But filler? No, that’s too far! She says it’s something she’s completely disinterested in:

“I don’t believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you’re really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age — 51 — I feel it’s not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done.”

Well, she doesn’t look a day over 35 either way! And it sounds like she she wants to maintain that perception for a long time! She added:

“I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don’t care about it. It’s not the end of the world. But if you do, now there’s so much stuff out there.”

And other than Botox, one of her other BFFs is sunscreen, which she used religiously to help keep the UV away:

“If you’re tanning your face, there’s nothing in the world that you put on at night that is going to give you good skin. I do think it makes a difference. I’m 51, and I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they’re all like, ‘F**k, why didn’t we pay attention to you?’”

Good for her! This is your reminder to wear your SPF!!! It won’t make you look like Sofia, but at least it’ll keep you healthy!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

