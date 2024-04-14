Sofia Vergara Declares Love For ‘Handsome Doctor’ BF Justin Saliman After Undergoing Mystery Knee Surgery!

Sofia Vergara is in love!!!

On Friday, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram Story to share a pic from bed revealing she’d undergone an operation on her knee. In the pic, you can see her bandaged and braced leg, which was being gently caressed by her boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman! And clearly, she’s over the moon to have him! She wrote on the pic:

“If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with you that night!!!!”

Related: Watch Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dance In The Coachella Crowd!

Awww! Even cuter, though, she professed her love for him! She added:

“Luv u Dr @jdsaliman ”

We’re so happy for her! She deserves love after going through such a public divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello. Back in November, insiders told Us Weekly she and the doc have “amazing chemistry” and make a “wonderful couple.” It sure looks like it!

It’s not clear why the Griselda star underwent the surgery, but her America’s Got Talent co-judge Howie Mandel sure is keeping her entertained while she’s on bed rest! Lolz!

On Saturday, she took to her IG Story again to show off a giant gift Howie sent her… A pogo stick! HA! She said though laughter:

“This is my operation gift. How Mandel. F**k you, Howie, f**k you. F*k you.”

LOLz!

She then posed alongside the gift. Well, as best as she could! See (below):

We hope she has a quick recovery!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Sofia Vergara/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]