Someone Threw Their Mom's Ashes At Pink While She Was Performing -- OMFG!!

Someone threw their mom's ashes at Pink while she was performing in London

Fans be BOLD!

Pink was performing at London’s Hyde Park for British Summer Time festival this week, when a large plastic bag of white powder was lobbed her way during her hit Just Like A Pill.

Puzzled, she went over to the baggie, looks stunned, and asks someone in the crowd:

“Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Where are fans’ boundaries theses days?? Watch the full exchange (below)!

This weird crossing of the line comes on the heals of Bebe Rexha AND Ava Max‘s concert assaults. You have to wonder the discussions behind the scenes to increase security measures at live events featuring your fave stars!!

Stop being weird, and enjoy the show! Ashes are for urns, oceans, and other places. Pink took this one like a champ!

Jun 27, 2023 07:00am PDT

