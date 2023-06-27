Someone Threw Their Mom's Ashes At Pink While She Was Performing -- OMFG!!

Fans be BOLD!

Pink was performing at London’s Hyde Park for British Summer Time festival this week, when a large plastic bag of white powder was lobbed her way during her hit Just Like A Pill.

Related: The Motive For Bebe Rexha’s Concert Attack Is WILD!

Puzzled, she went over to the baggie, looks stunned, and asks someone in the crowd:

“Is this your mom? I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Where are fans’ boundaries theses days?? Watch the full exchange (below)!

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! ???????? pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

This weird crossing of the line comes on the heals of Bebe Rexha AND Ava Max‘s concert assaults. You have to wonder the discussions behind the scenes to increase security measures at live events featuring your fave stars!!

Stop being weird, and enjoy the show! Ashes are for urns, oceans, and other places. Pink took this one like a champ!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]